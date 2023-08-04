First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Trading Down 0.4%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.12. Approximately 8,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 30,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $118.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 101.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 11.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $602,000.

About First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

