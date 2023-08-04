First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reissued their market perform rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.22.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FWRG

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 175,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,983. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $20.31.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $211.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other news, Director David Paresky sold 4,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $62,266,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,539,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,740,458.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,915,750. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.