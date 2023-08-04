Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiverr International updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Fiverr International Trading Up 17.7 %

NYSE:FVRR traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.60. 2,418,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,119. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 1,046.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FVRR. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

