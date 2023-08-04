Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $85.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FND. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FND

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND traded down $6.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,851. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.