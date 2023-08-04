Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.19-4.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.05 billion. Flowserve also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$2.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Flowserve from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Flowserve Price Performance

NYSE FLS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 987,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,143. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $40.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Flowserve had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,840,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,041,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $25,015,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at $18,741,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $14,429,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

