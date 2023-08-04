Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Fluor Stock Performance

Fluor stock traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,022,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,861. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.28. Fluor has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

About Fluor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Fluor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fluor by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

