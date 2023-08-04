Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.
Fluor Stock Performance
Fluor stock traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,022,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,861. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.28. Fluor has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor
About Fluor
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
