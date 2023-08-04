Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.75.
Shares of FLR stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Fluor has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $38.20.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fluor by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 24,998 shares in the last quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,904,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,581,000 after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 2,324.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
