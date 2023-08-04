Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.75.

Fluor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLR stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Fluor has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fluor by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 24,998 shares in the last quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,904,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,581,000 after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 2,324.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

