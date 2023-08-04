Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on F. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,915,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,430,387. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 243.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,804,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

