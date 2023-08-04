Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $15.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE F opened at $13.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 651,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 269,522 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.7% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 157,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $358,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 341.4% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 45,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 34,985 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

