Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Insider Carrie Johnson Sells 1,117 Shares

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $35,755.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,811 shares in the company, valued at $282,040.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Forrester Research Trading Up 0.4 %

Forrester Research stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,476. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.80. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $618.75 million, a PE ratio of 123.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.05 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 0.98%. Analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forrester Research

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 250.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

