Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $75.76, but opened at $60.42. Fortinet shares last traded at $57.08, with a volume of 6,310,891 shares traded.

Specifically, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $672,080.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $672,080.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,163 shares of company stock valued at $4,799,087. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

Fortinet Stock Down 24.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Fortinet by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 255,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 47,906 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 110,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

