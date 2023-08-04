Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Acquires 580 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.63. 428,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,700. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

