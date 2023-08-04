Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Buys 73 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.24. 1,111,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,161. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.75.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

