Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,517 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $76.25. The stock had a trading volume of 239,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $78.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

