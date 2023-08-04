Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,212,000 after buying an additional 587,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,950,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,542,000 after buying an additional 167,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,280,000 after buying an additional 64,743 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $72.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,670. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $74.30. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.11.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

