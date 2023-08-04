Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 563,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWF traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.83. 324,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

