Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,354 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 0.7% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

BA stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.19. 1,264,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,873,704. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.89. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $243.10. The company has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

