Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $2.05 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.6% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.10. The stock had a trading volume of 25,282,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,345,371. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $367.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.96.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

