Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $217,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,289,000 after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,660,000 after buying an additional 27,301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after buying an additional 1,045,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.74. 1,014,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,661. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.49%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

