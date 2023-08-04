Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $351,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.4 %

ALB stock traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.02. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 48.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.81%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.