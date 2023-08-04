Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,770,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,907,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,077,000 after acquiring an additional 476,756 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after acquiring an additional 303,443 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.43. 4,879,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,726,688. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

