Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Upgraded to Buy by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOJCY. Citigroup raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortum Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.63.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Fortum Oyj
Fortum Oyj Price Performance
Fortum Oyj Company Profile
Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortum Oyj
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.