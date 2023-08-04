Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Upgraded to Buy by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOJCY. Citigroup raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortum Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.63.

OTCMKTS:FOJCY opened at $2.54 on Monday. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $3.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

