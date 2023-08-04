Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $400.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.67 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Fox Factory Trading Up 4.0 %

Fox Factory stock traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.51. 534,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,309.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

