Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $7.17 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for 2.3% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $697,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 397.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,041,000 after purchasing an additional 697,591 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,508,000 after buying an additional 659,013 shares during the period. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 695.5% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,017,000 after buying an additional 512,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.79. 1,518,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,632. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

