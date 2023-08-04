Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Sells 1,082 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.0% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.04. 5,294,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,832,031. The stock has a market cap of $111.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average of $84.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

