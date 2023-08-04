Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Sells 312 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $33,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,274,000 after buying an additional 1,749,688 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,996,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,361,000 after acquiring an additional 308,451 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,416,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595,210 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $74.48. 1,248,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,143. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

