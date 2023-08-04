Franky Minnifield Purchases 2,000 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.35 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,042.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Franky Minnifield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Franky Minnifield acquired 126 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,474.26.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Franky Minnifield purchased 2,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.13 per share, for a total transaction of $78,260.00.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $39.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,270. The company has a market capitalization of $704.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.72. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.10 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 27.62%. Analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 3,237.5% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

