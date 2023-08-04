Frax (FRAX) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. Frax has a market capitalization of $810.35 million and approximately $16.95 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,641,409 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars.

