Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.28.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FSNUY

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.1672 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.