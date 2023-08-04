Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $587-595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $586.47 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.18-$0.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. FBN Securities began coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.62.

Shares of FRSH traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,017,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,330. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $23.09.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Equities analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $175,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $64,578.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $175,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,314.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,289. Insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 3,770.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 582,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter worth $267,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

