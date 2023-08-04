Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.69

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.69 and last traded at C$1.71, with a volume of 111580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Frontier Lithium from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Frontier Lithium from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$353.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 24.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.10.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

