FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) Shares Sold by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,143 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October accounts for approximately 7.2% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned about 9.42% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October worth $27,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 3,963.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 298,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 291,444 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter worth $7,959,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 305,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after acquiring an additional 192,660 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 916.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 182,056 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter worth $5,728,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,906 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $260.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.