fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Short Interest Update

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,390,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 48,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.
fuboTV stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91.
fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
