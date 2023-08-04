Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

FULC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,108. The stock has a market cap of $246.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 2,687.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,821,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

