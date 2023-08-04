Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.95–$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.95) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLGT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.89. The company had a trading volume of 817,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,920. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 1.46. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $66.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 914,391 shares in the company, valued at $36,849,957.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 914,391 shares in the company, valued at $36,849,957.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $56,540.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,836 shares of company stock valued at $154,591 over the last ninety days. 31.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 79.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.