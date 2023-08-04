FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FVCBankcorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

FVCBankcorp Trading Down 7.4 %

FVCBankcorp stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.35. 30,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,356. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Deacon purchased 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $59,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 9,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $63,969.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,054.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Deacon acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,505 shares of company stock valued at $286,371. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 166,731 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 92.5% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 817,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 392,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 130,401 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 33.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 67,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

