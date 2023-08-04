FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Issued By Raymond James

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AY. National Bank Financial raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. National Bankshares upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 37,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,357. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.76 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 30,406 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,575,000 after purchasing an additional 105,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,271.43%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

