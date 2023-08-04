FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Casella Waste Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

CWST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of CWST traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $81.32. The stock had a trading volume of 85,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 105.95, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.58 and a 200 day moving average of $84.69. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $289.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 110.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,266,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,718,000 after purchasing an additional 664,068 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,937,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,845,000 after buying an additional 498,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,106,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 94.3% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 821,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,270,000 after buying an additional 398,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,372,000 after buying an additional 352,620 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.