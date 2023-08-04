FY2023 Earnings Forecast for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Issued By William Blair

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of MSA Safety in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.00. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSA Safety’s current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSA Safety’s FY2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

MSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

MSA Safety Trading Down 0.9 %

MSA stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $176.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 557.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.15. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $108.75 and a 12-month high of $185.56.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.14 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 58.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,543.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $372,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,003. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,543.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,741 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 587.50%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

