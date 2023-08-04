FY2023 Earnings Forecast for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $866.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.15 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

CAKE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.15. 86,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,675. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

