FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.98 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.59. The consensus estimate for Gibraltar Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROCK traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.79. 7,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,022. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director James B. Nish sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $281,352.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at $678,919.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 40.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

See Also

