FY2023 EPS Estimates for Horizon Technology Finance Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon Technology Finance in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Horizon Technology Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 249,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,414. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $401.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.92 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 39.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.1% during the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 39,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 26.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 33.2% during the second quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.59%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Articles

