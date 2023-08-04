FY2023 EPS Estimates for Symbotic Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Symbotic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 49.49% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

SYM traded down $3.61 on Friday, hitting $54.37. 192,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,880. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $64.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 69.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter valued at about $889,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter valued at about $13,919,000. 50.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) bought 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $500,000,001.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,825,312 shares in the company, valued at $500,000,001.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) purchased 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $500,000,001.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,825,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,036,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,689.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,876,767 shares of company stock valued at $501,752,086. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

