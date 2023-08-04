FY2024 EPS Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.07. The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SITE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SITE traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,271. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.17. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $176.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.48.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $1,338,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.