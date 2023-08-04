G1 Therapeutics’ (GTHX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.80.

GTHX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.17. 1,341,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.57. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.11. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 146.16% and a negative net margin of 87.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 113,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after buying an additional 65,952 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,671,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after buying an additional 499,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 1,038.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,618,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after buying an additional 1,476,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 150,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

