G999 (G999) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $10,718.54 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, G999 has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

