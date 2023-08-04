G999 (G999) Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week

G999 (G999) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, G999 has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $7,494.43 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00042587 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00029000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000674 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

