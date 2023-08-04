Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $108.45 and last traded at $108.28, with a volume of 805375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.35.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Garmin

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Garmin by 84.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day moving average of $101.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

