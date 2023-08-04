Gartner (NYSE:IT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.04. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $5.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.81 billion. Gartner also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.00- EPS.

Shares of IT traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $343.32. The company had a trading volume of 114,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,580. Gartner has a twelve month low of $272.58 and a twelve month high of $377.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.17 and its 200-day moving average is $332.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a return on equity of 447.36% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $361.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $372,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,736,975.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total transaction of $372,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,736,975.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total transaction of $316,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,225,029.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,788 shares of company stock worth $7,418,652. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

