GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Stake Raised by Carlyle Group Inc.

Carlyle Group Inc. raised its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,072,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,200 shares during the period. GDS makes up 2.3% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Carlyle Group Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $75,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 101,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in GDS by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 182,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 127,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,254,000. 38.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GDS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

NASDAQ GDS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.81.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $350.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

